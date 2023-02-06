VCSO: Moped rider hospitalized after hit by car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office says a moped rider is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car.

Officials say it happened at the intersection of Hogue Road and University Parkway around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies say the rider had no lights on the moped and was wearing dark clothes.

Deputies also say no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the car.

We’re checking in for more information this morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.