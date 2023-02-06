Sun & Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy freezing is possible early this morning on bridges and overpasses. Partly to mostly sunny this morning then increasing afternoon clouds as high temps remain in the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows dip into the upper 40s.

Tuesday, cloudy and breezy with scattered light rain as high temps climb into the upper 40s. Tuesday night, cloudy with spotty rain as low temperatures sink into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, breezy with occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-50s. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms. The best dynamics for severe storms set up south of the area.

