Sen. Mike Braun speaks on state infrastructure during chamber meeting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Economic Partnership held a chamber round-table on Monday.

Senator Mike Braun of Indiana attended the event and spoke on the state’s infrastructure and ongoing initiatives, such as the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project connecting Henderson and Evansville through I-69.

Braun says infrastructure is vital, because the economy can’t move forward without it.

Part of the project calls for one of the twin bridges to be closed, but Braun says he’s pushing for both to remain open.

“If our existing bridges aren’t ready for demolition, which they’re not, we need to keep both of them open, in addition to the new bridge,” says Braun. “If we don’t do that, we’re going to be short sided.”

The project is expected to be completed within the next 10 years.

