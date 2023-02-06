Princeton claims 3A Sectional Title Saturday night

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night was an exciting night of sectional championship action with the Princeton Tigers surprising many by claiming the sectional 31 championship.

The Lady Tigers began the sectional at 13-10 with only 3 seniors and several underclassmen who play a lot of minutes during the games.

The Tigers have improved greatly as this season has gone along and now they’re sectional champions.

“We were like an 8% favorite, but our kids don’t care about that stuff,” said Princeton girls basketball head coach, Travis Connor. “We definitely might have talked up the fact that there’s no Rodney Dangerfield. We’re not getting any respect. We got to go out and earn it.”

Princeton freshman guard Alilie Taylor spoke about how the team has improved as the season progressed.

“Our season first started off a little rocky, but then once we were able to gel and figure out who needed to do what, we started to play really well,” said Taylor. “Feels good to be able to prove everyone wrong.”

Princeton will play the winner of Memorial and Gibson Southern in the regional.

Those two teams play Monday night in the 3A sectional 32 championship game.

The ensuing 3A regional game will be in Charlestown on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.