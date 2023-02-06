Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

(WILX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman has taken to social media with claims she was roofied at an Owensboro bar.

She says other women have told her they’ve been victims too.

Owensboro Police say they are investigating. They sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the post circulating on social media, we received one report this past weekend. Our detectives are currently looking into the facts behind this incident.  Anyone that believes they have been involved in a similar situation can reach out to the Owensboro Police Department to make a report.

We will not be commenting any further on an open investigation.”

The bar “Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville” responded to the claim as well. The woman says that’s where she was drugged.

The owners say they have reviewed security footage, and no Brasher’s employees are responsible.

They say they are working with law enforcement to get to the bottom of it.

Robinson Miles spoke with the bar owners. He’ll have reports tonight.

Here is their full post:

“As a female business owner and mother of 3, I take the safety of our patrons, employees and friends seriously.

The post and comments that we have been tagged in, describe an absolutely terrible situation. I would never want any woman to go through a situation like that but especially not any woman that has walked through the doors at Brasher’s.

Andy & I have reviewed all security footage from the night in question. I can confidently say that Brasher’s, nor Brasher’s employees are responsible for what happened. (No, we will not be posting the video publicly as it will be part of an investigation.)

We do, however, want to get to the bottom of it. If one of our patrons or employees were to ever found to be involved we will make sure law enforcement has everything they need to make sure they are arrested and prosecuted.

Brasher Little Nashville in no way condones or supports any perpetrator of such a heinous crime.

We encourage every patron to keep their drink with them at all times, no matter where you are. If you ever feel unsafe please bring it to our attention immediately. We strive to have the safest, most fun music venue around.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
18-year-old Kira Campbell
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
David Southworth
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69
35-year-old William Levon Hutchins
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash

Latest News

Brandon Adcox from a Jan. 2022 arrest
Evansville man sentenced in child porn case
Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer
Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer
Taeshon Phillips
18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville
Lamont Levine
MPD: Driver found with weed, cash & gun assaults officer during arrest