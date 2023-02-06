Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman has taken to social media with claims she was roofied at an Owensboro bar.

She says other women have told her they’ve been victims too.

Owensboro Police say they are investigating. They sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the post circulating on social media, we received one report this past weekend. Our detectives are currently looking into the facts behind this incident. Anyone that believes they have been involved in a similar situation can reach out to the Owensboro Police Department to make a report.

We will not be commenting any further on an open investigation.”

The bar “Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville” responded to the claim as well. The woman says that’s where she was drugged.

The owners say they have reviewed security footage, and no Brasher’s employees are responsible.

They say they are working with law enforcement to get to the bottom of it.

Here is their full post:

“As a female business owner and mother of 3, I take the safety of our patrons, employees and friends seriously.

The post and comments that we have been tagged in, describe an absolutely terrible situation. I would never want any woman to go through a situation like that but especially not any woman that has walked through the doors at Brasher’s.

Andy & I have reviewed all security footage from the night in question. I can confidently say that Brasher’s, nor Brasher’s employees are responsible for what happened. (No, we will not be posting the video publicly as it will be part of an investigation.)

We do, however, want to get to the bottom of it. If one of our patrons or employees were to ever found to be involved we will make sure law enforcement has everything they need to make sure they are arrested and prosecuted.

Brasher Little Nashville in no way condones or supports any perpetrator of such a heinous crime.

We encourage every patron to keep their drink with them at all times, no matter where you are. If you ever feel unsafe please bring it to our attention immediately. We strive to have the safest, most fun music venue around.”

