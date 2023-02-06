Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Newburgh woman accused of killing husband attends final pretrial meeting

Newburgh woman accused of killing husband attends final pretrial meeting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband had her final pretrial meeting Monday.

59-year-old Lisa Harris will go in front of a Crawford County jury later this month.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris in Birdseye back in 2020.

Our 14 News crews was told at the time Michael Harris was treated for serious injuries at the scene by Crawford County EMS and was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he died.

On Monday the defense in the case filed a motion for a speedy trial.

Harris will be back in court for the official beginning of her trial February 21.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
18-year-old Kira Campbell
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
35-year-old William Levon Hutchins
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash
Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
David Southworth
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69

Latest News

Car washes in high demand as ice begins to melt
Car washes in high demand as ice begins to melt
Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams
Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams
Sen. Mike Braun speaks on state infrastructure during chamber meeting
Sen. Mike Braun speaks on state infrastructure during chamber meeting
Additional catalytic converter theft charge added for suspect
Additional catalytic converter theft charge added for suspect