Newburgh woman accused of killing husband attends final pretrial meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband had her final pretrial meeting Monday.

59-year-old Lisa Harris will go in front of a Crawford County jury later this month.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris in Birdseye back in 2020.

Our 14 News crews was told at the time Michael Harris was treated for serious injuries at the scene by Crawford County EMS and was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he died.

On Monday the defense in the case filed a motion for a speedy trial.

Harris will be back in court for the official beginning of her trial February 21.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.