MPD: Driver found with weed, cash & gun assaults officer during arrest

Lamont Levine
Lamont Levine(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they arrested a Georgia man on several charges around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers say 25-year-old Lamont Levine was driving south on I-69, drifted over the center line, and also made a lane change while too close to another car.

Police say when he was pulled over, he and a passenger seemed nervous.

Officers say they could smell marijuana.

They say Levine gave a them a false ID, and as they were detaining him, he tried to run.

Police after a short struggle, they got him into cuffs, but Levine kicked and head butted officers. They say when they got him in the patrol car he tried to kick out the windows.

After that, officer say they used pepper spray.

During a search of Levine’s car, police say they found several large bags of marijuana, rolling papers, a large amount of cash, and a loaded gun.

Levine’s charges include theft of identity, trafficking marijuana, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, and fleeing police.

Police say he has several warrants out of Georgia. He’s being held in the Hopkins Co. jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

