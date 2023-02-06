Monday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news overnight, a person is in the hospital after they were hit by a car in Vanderburgh County.

Deputies say they were riding a moped and were ejected.

Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing Daviess County girl, Erica McLimore.

Her family says she was last seen Friday night.

In Gibson County, a landmark for the community is gone after it was destroyed in a fire.

The owner of the business saying he’s just happy that everyone is alright.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

