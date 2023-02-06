Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news overnight, a person is in the hospital after they were hit by a car in Vanderburgh County.
Deputies say they were riding a moped and were ejected.
Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing Daviess County girl, Erica McLimore.
Her family says she was last seen Friday night.
In Gibson County, a landmark for the community is gone after it was destroyed in a fire.
The owner of the business saying he’s just happy that everyone is alright.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.