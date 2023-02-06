Polar Plunge
Mild temps, more rain this week

2/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Feb. 6, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned for the first half of Monday and temperatures rose into the mid to upper 50s. We will hang onto the mild temps through the middle of the week, but clouds and rain will return soon. Tuesday will start out in the middle 40s under cloudy skies with some light rain or drizzle possible during the day. Scattered showers move in on Tuesday night as temps fall from the middle 50s into the 40s. Rain likely on Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with high temps in the upper 50s. More rain for the first half of Thursday with highs near 60. Dry and cooler for Friday and the weekend. Highs will drop into the lower 50s on Friday and the middle 40s by Saturday.

