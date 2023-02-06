Man facing charges for catalytic converters thefts set to appear in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man arrested in connection to dozens catalytic converters thefts is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Evansville police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn last week for the thefts that have been happening since October.

[Previous Story: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]

They say their first break in the case came when security cameras at the Dream Center caught Gunn stealing from one of their employees cars.

Authorities say security footage from other businesses connected Gunn to additional thefts.

We will update you on his court appearance later on 14 News.

