Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man facing charges for catalytic converters thefts set to appear in court

Matthew Gunn
Matthew Gunn(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man arrested in connection to dozens catalytic converters thefts is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Evansville police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn last week for the thefts that have been happening since October.

[Previous Story: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]

They say their first break in the case came when security cameras at the Dream Center caught Gunn stealing from one of their employees cars.

Authorities say security footage from other businesses connected Gunn to additional thefts.

We will update you on his court appearance later on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
18-year-old Kira Campbell
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
David Southworth
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69
Rosario Luis
ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car

Latest News

VCSO: Moped rider hospitalized after hit by car
VCSO: Moped rider hospitalized after hit by car
2/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
2/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines
2/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines
VCSO: Moped rider hospitalized after hit by car
VCSO: Moped rider hospitalized after hit by car