Man accused of deadly hit-and-run involving sister to make first court appearance

Faith Georges
Faith Georges(Alexander Funeral Home - Newburgh Chapel)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed his sister will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

60-year old Daniel Smith was booked into jail this weekend after being released from the hospital.

Smith is being held on a $10,000 cash bond on a reckless homicide charge.

Sheriff’s deputies say Smith got into an argument with his sister, 62-year old Faith Georges Thursday afternoon.

Officials say he got into Geroges’ van and backed up in a reckless manner, accidentally hitting and killing her.

Georges’ visitation and funeral are set for Saturday afternoon.

