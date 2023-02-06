Man accused of deadly hit-and-run involving sister to make first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed his sister will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

60-year old Daniel Smith was booked into jail this weekend after being released from the hospital.

Smith is being held on a $10,000 cash bond on a reckless homicide charge.

Sheriff’s deputies say Smith got into an argument with his sister, 62-year old Faith Georges Thursday afternoon.

Officials say he got into Geroges’ van and backed up in a reckless manner, accidentally hitting and killing her.

Georges’ visitation and funeral are set for Saturday afternoon.

