KSP asks for assistance finding missing girl

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl from Daviess County.

Troopers say Erica McLimore of Owensboro was last seen by her family Friday.

Police believe she is in the Louisville area, possibly with a 16 year old boy.

McLimore is around 5 foot 3 inches tall and roughly 100 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact KSP.

