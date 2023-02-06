KSP asks for assistance finding missing girl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl from Daviess County.

Troopers say Erica McLimore of Owensboro was last seen by her family Friday.

Police believe she is in the Louisville area, possibly with a 16 year old boy.

McLimore is around 5 foot 3 inches tall and roughly 100 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact KSP.

