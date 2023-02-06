HPD performs K-9 locker search at middle school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A search was performed by the Henderson Police Department after they say a growing concern was reported by school administrators.

They say that happened Monday morning at North Middle School.

HPD says the locker and room search was done with K9′s from multiple agencies. The search was coordinated in efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for the children.

Officials say for the safety of the students, more details like this are likely to occur in the community throughout the school year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.