Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

HPD performs K-9 locker search at middle school

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A search was performed by the Henderson Police Department after they say a growing concern was reported by school administrators.

They say that happened Monday morning at North Middle School.

HPD says the locker and room search was done with K9′s from multiple agencies. The search was coordinated in efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for the children.

Officials say for the safety of the students, more details like this are likely to occur in the community throughout the school year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
18-year-old Kira Campbell
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
David Southworth
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69
Rosario Luis
ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car

Latest News

Matthew Gunn
Man facing charges for catalytic converters thefts set to appear in court
VCSO: Moped rider hospitalized after hit by car
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash
2/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
2/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines
2/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines