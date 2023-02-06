Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for help finding a missing trailer.

According to a Facebook post, a 20′ tri-axle trailer was stolen from H&K Outdoor Power on Jan. 30.

Officials say at the time of the theft, the trailer was not loaded with the items pictured.

Police are asking that if you have any information, please contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

