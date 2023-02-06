Polar Plunge
Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer(Henderson Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for help finding a missing trailer.

According to a Facebook post, a 20′ tri-axle trailer was stolen from H&K Outdoor Power on Jan. 30.

Officials say at the time of the theft, the trailer was not loaded with the items pictured.

Police are asking that if you have any information, please contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

