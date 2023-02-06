Evansville man sentenced in child porn case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and a detective with the Evansville Police Department got a tip that files containing child sexual abuse material had been uploaded and distributed using Kik Messenger, an instant messaging app.

Kik provided investigators with the email address associated with the account, which they say belonged to 39-year-old Brandon Adcox.

Authorities say officers obtained and executed a search warrant at Adcox’s apartment.

They say Adcox admitted they would find child sex abuse material on his phone.

“Criminals like this defendant use online platforms to share child sexual abuse materials and seek affirmation from others who share their sexual interest in children,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The dangerous predators who traffic in images of these horrific crimes re-victimize children for their own pleasure—and should take note of the sentence imposed today. The outstanding investigators and analysts at the Indiana ICAC, FBI, and EPD, will identify you and make our children safer by sending you to federal prison.”

“Those who sexually exploit children in this manner cause great harm to their young victims and deserve a strong punishment,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to protecting children from offenders like him and will do everything we can to ensure such defendants are identified, investigated and prosecuted.”

The judge has also ordered that Adcox be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Adcox must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.

