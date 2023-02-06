Drain and curb work postponed in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be working on improvements on US 62 in Ohio County.

It was set to start Monday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 13.

Officials say it’s because of some delays with materials.

Crews will be doing drainage, curb, and gutter improvements and resurfacing.

Officials say it’s between mile point 9 and 10.

Drivers should expect lane closures and slow moving vehicles while this work is done.

The project is slated for completion this summer.

