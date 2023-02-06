Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail.

The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.

Officials say after they obtain the funds, then say you’ll get the money in return, which of course, you never do.

The scams have even evolved into using online cash apps like Venmo and PayPal, but they all work the same way.

