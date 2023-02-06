Crews called to Evansville apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

It broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tippecanoe Drive. Google maps shows that’s Fairmont Apartments on the east side.

Fire officials say it broke out on the first floor. They say nobody was home.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

It’s not clear how many people have been displaced.

The Red Cross was called to the scene.

