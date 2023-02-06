Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Crews called to Evansville apartment fire

Tippecanoe Drive apartment fire
Tippecanoe Drive apartment fire(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

It broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tippecanoe Drive. Google maps shows that’s Fairmont Apartments on the east side.

Fire officials say it broke out on the first floor. They say nobody was home.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

It’s not clear how many people have been displaced.

The Red Cross was called to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
18-year-old Kira Campbell
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
David Southworth
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69
35-year-old William Levon Hutchins
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Drain and curb work postponed in Ohio Co.
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
Brandon Adcox from a Jan. 2022 arrest
Evansville man sentenced in child porn case
Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer
Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer