Car washes in high demand as ice begins to melt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cars are lining up at an Evansville car wash now that the ice is finally thawing out.

Royal Express Car Wash has seen an influx of customers now that the recent ice has melted.

Maintenance Technician, Heath Rupp, says that many people have come to remove the salt that has stained their car.

According to Progressive Insurance - salt can damage cars because it reacts chemically with water and air to speed up the oxidation process - creating rust.

Rupp says the increase in traffic to their business started over the weekend.

”We had a beautiful weekend and the weather was nice and people were out cleaning their cars out after kind of letting the trash pile up over the cold snap and cleaning and vacuuming and getting the salt off,” says Rupp. “So it was definitely busy.”

Another Evansville car wash says they have seen more than 1,000 cars the past two days.

