18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired.

They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue.

They say he was acting suspicious and was nervous taking to them.

Police say they then found a gun in the area where Phillips had been.

Detectives say it had recently been fired.

Phillips was taken to jail and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.