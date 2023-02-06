Polar Plunge
18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville

Taeshon Phillips
Taeshon Phillips(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired.

They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue.

They say he was acting suspicious and was nervous taking to them.

Police say they then found a gun in the area where Phillips had been.

Detectives say it had recently been fired.

Phillips was taken to jail and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

