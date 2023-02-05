Swimmers take part in Boonville polar plunge

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Talk about making a big splash.

The Boonville Polar Plunge happened on Saturday benefitting the Southern Indiana Special Olympics.

Those who took the plunge raised over $44,000 to benefit the Olympians.

Brave contestants stepped up to do the plunge in costume as well.

Countless groups like the University of Southern Indiana’s chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma stepped up to the plate for the cause.

The event had over 140 participants in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.