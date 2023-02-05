Polar Plunge
Swimmers take part in Boonville polar plunge

By Steve Mehling
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Talk about making a big splash.

The Boonville Polar Plunge happened on Saturday benefitting the Southern Indiana Special Olympics.

Those who took the plunge raised over $44,000 to benefit the Olympians.

Brave contestants stepped up to do the plunge in costume as well.

Countless groups like the University of Southern Indiana’s chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma stepped up to the plate for the cause.

The event had over 140 participants in attendance.

