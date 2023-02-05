Officer-involved shooting in Marion after reports of shots fired, State Police investigating

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - A Marion Police officer shot and killed a suspect early Sunday morning after investigators say that person tried running from police.

Officials with the Marion Police Department say they were called to the 1500 block of South Florence Street around 4:00 on reports of shots fired.

During an update Sunday morning, officials with Indiana State Police say Marion Police officers found William White, 34, inside of an SUV that matched the description of one they were looking for. They say White failed to follow verbal commands to stay in the SUV. When White got out of the SUV, officers say he tried to run and was tased by an officer.

Investigators say the officer chased the person to the 3000 block of South Curfman Road, which is where the shooting happened.

State Police say after the suspect was tased and White showed a gun to police. State Police say the Marion officer fired one shot that hit White. He died at the scene.

ISP says the officer had a body camera and is on paid administrative leave.

The Marion Police department released a statement and the video of the body camera on their Facebook page Sunday morning.

