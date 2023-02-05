Mild temperatures stick around, rain likely midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although the day started mostly cloudy, those clouds cleared by about midday, and our temperatures climbed into the mid 50s this afternoon thanks to ample sunshine and southwesterly winds!

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 20s to near 30° by early Monday morning. The winds will also die down overnight, and some areas of patchy frost or fog may be possible late tonight into early Monday.

While tonight looks mostly clear, we will see some clouds return as we head into Monday. Monday will be partly cloudy and not as breezy as today but still about 10° warmer than average for this time of year with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our temperatures will climb into the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday as our winds pick back up from the south. However, rain also returns to the forecast as a low pressure system moves through our region.

A few isolated showers are possible starting Tuesday morning with slightly better rain chances Tuesday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain seems likely on Wednesday with some heavy rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. The last of that rain will then taper off to the northeast early Thursday morning, and we may even get some sunshine Thursday afternoon.

While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather is not expected at this time. Our rain totals have trended up slightly compared to yesterday. It now looks like most of us may pick up 1.5 to 2 inches of rain from this system, so we will continue to monitor the possibility of some minor, localized flooding.

A secondary cold front wrapping around on the backside of that system may bring us a few showers Friday into Saturday morning, but those chances seem spotty. We will see a slight dip in our temperatures, going from highs in the mid 50s Thursday to the mid 40s Friday and low 40s Saturday. However, it looks like we will start to warm back into the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday.

