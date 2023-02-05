Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out overnight at Holder Funeral Home in Owensville.

Dispatchers say fire crews were called out around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and were on scene for about five hours.

They say Owensville, Haubstadt, and Princeton Fire Departments all responded.

We are working to get more from information from fire officials.

Officials with the funeral home say nobody was hurt. They also say no deceased were affected.

The website for Holder shows they’ve been serving area families since 1855.

Holder shared a statement Sunday morning on social media:

“We are devastated by the loss of this historic building, a place of comfort to thousands over its many years. The loss is of the building only. No living or deceased were affected. We will begin the process of rebuilding as soon as it’s possible. In the meantime, we will continue to serve Gibson County with our other facilities in the region and in conjunction with local churches through the Owensville Ministerial Alliance. Thank you to our neighbors for notifying emergency services and to our Gibson County fire departments and ambulance service for swift action.”

Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville (Source: Melinda Barbour)

Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville (Source: Melinda Barbour)

Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville (Source: Melinda Barbour)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.