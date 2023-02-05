Lampion Center hosts 26th annual ‘Chocolate Affair’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bally’s River Room was the setting for the 26th annual Chocolate Affair. The proceeds all benefit the Lampion Center in Evansville.

Although they downsized the list this year, the Lampion Center welcomed over 250 people to the fundraiser.

“We provide counseling and community services in our community here in Evansville,” said Lampion Center Development Director Jennifer Childress. “Fundraisers like these support all the services that we provide to people who need them and can’t afford them.”

Childress says the event is their only in-person fundraiser of the year, but it’s crucial to their services.

“Anybody who needs counseling no matter their age or income level is able to come to us,” Childress said.

The event features local Tri-State businesses and a whole lot of chocolate. One of those businesses is Posey County’s “3 Chicks Fudgery.”

Owner Rachel Rainey says she’s been doing the event for seven years.

“We like to do anything we can to help out in the community,” Rainey said. “It’s a good way to get your products out there and in front of people, and a way to give back.”

New this year, Rainey says the Lampion Center offered to cover up to $200 in expenses. Rainey appreciated the gesture since national inflation has put a strain on small business owners, but she said she’s sticking to paying it forward.

“I know me personally, I’m just happy to give back in a way, and I’m not going to ask for that money back,” Rainey said.

This was the first time since the pandemic the event was held in person.

