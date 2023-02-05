Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Castle H.S.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana high school wrestlers are moving ever so closer to the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. On Saturday, the IHSAA held regional tournaments all around the state. The top four wrestlers in each weight class, advance to semistate. Here are the results from the wrestling regional hosted by Castle High School.
--INDIVIDUAL RESULTS FROM WEIGHT CLASSES--
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Ty Henderson of Vincennes Lincoln
2nd Place - Brady Byrd of Washington
3rd Place - MaKenize Smith of Heritage Hills
4th Place - David Alstadt of Mater Dei
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Gavin Wheeler of North Posey
2nd Place - Cam Baumann of Mater Dei
3rd Place - Berke Eisenhauer of Heritage Hills
4th Place - Jayden Stillwagoner of Mt. Vernon
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Leighton Ramsey of Castle
3rd Place - Marco Anderson of North
4th Place - Dalton Pledger of Heritage Hills
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Zach Traylor of Reitz
3rd Place - Mason Suits of Mt. Vernon
4th Place - Daniel Henderson of Vincennes Lincoln
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Odin Fortune of Reitz
2nd Place - Brenden Elpers of Mater Dei
3rd Place - Landen Horning of Memorial
4th Place - Daxx Weist of Vincennes Lincoln
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Tyler Vanover of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Keegan Williams of Memorial
3rd Place - Hayden Goff of Reitz
4th Place - Trace Martin of North Posey
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Luke Robards of Central
2nd Place - Alex Smith of Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Lee Spencer of Castle
4th Place - Cale Bonenberger of North
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Brenden Chew of Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Matthew Pegram of North
4th Place - Wyatt Gamblin of North Posey
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Luke Kemper of Central
2nd Place - Peyton Bell of North
3rd Place - Joey Pierre of Mater Dei
4th Place - Alex Sitzman of Reitz
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jett Goldsberry of Heritage Hills
2nd Place - Spencer Turner of Mater Dei
3rd Place - Austin Bell of North
4th Place - Aedon Smith of Castle
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Cale Johnson of North
2nd Place - Braxton Schaefer of Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Anthony Black of Tecumseh
4th Place - Drew Schapker of Mater Dei
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - John Purdy of Castle
2nd Place - Parker Hart of Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Brody Klem of Gibson Southern
4th Place - Caden Thacker of Mater Dei
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Mason Hines of Tecumseh
2nd Place - Brody Ford of Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Branson Beal of Reitz
4th Place - Clay Martin of Mater Dei
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Kelton Farmer of Memorial
2nd Place - Austin Vanover of Mater Dei
3rd Place - Hunter Kolley of Heritage Hills
4th Place - Landon Caswell of North
--TEAM SCORES--
1. Mater Dei 204.5
2. Heritage Hills 144.5
3. North 78.0
4. Reitz 71.0
5. Castle 57.0
6. Memorial 47.0
7. Central 42.5
8. North Posey 37.0
9. Vincennes Lincoln 36.0
10. Tecumseh 35.0
11. Mt. Vernon 19.0
12. Washington 17.0
13. Gibson Southern 9.0
14. Boonville 0.0
14. Bosse 0.0
14. Harrison 0.0
14. Princeton 0.0
14. South Spencer 0.0
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.