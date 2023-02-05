Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Castle H.S.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana high school wrestlers are moving ever so closer to the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. On Saturday, the IHSAA held regional tournaments all around the state. The top four wrestlers in each weight class, advance to semistate. Here are the results from the wrestling regional hosted by Castle High School.

--INDIVIDUAL RESULTS FROM WEIGHT CLASSES--

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Ty Henderson of Vincennes Lincoln

2nd Place - Brady Byrd of Washington

3rd Place - MaKenize Smith of Heritage Hills

4th Place - David Alstadt of Mater Dei

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Gavin Wheeler of North Posey

2nd Place - Cam Baumann of Mater Dei

3rd Place - Berke Eisenhauer of Heritage Hills

4th Place - Jayden Stillwagoner of Mt. Vernon

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Leighton Ramsey of Castle

3rd Place - Marco Anderson of North

4th Place - Dalton Pledger of Heritage Hills

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Zach Traylor of Reitz

3rd Place - Mason Suits of Mt. Vernon

4th Place - Daniel Henderson of Vincennes Lincoln

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Odin Fortune of Reitz

2nd Place - Brenden Elpers of Mater Dei

3rd Place - Landen Horning of Memorial

4th Place - Daxx Weist of Vincennes Lincoln

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Tyler Vanover of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Keegan Williams of Memorial

3rd Place - Hayden Goff of Reitz

4th Place - Trace Martin of North Posey

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Luke Robards of Central

2nd Place - Alex Smith of Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Lee Spencer of Castle

4th Place - Cale Bonenberger of North

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Brenden Chew of Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Matthew Pegram of North

4th Place - Wyatt Gamblin of North Posey

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - Luke Kemper of Central

2nd Place - Peyton Bell of North

3rd Place - Joey Pierre of Mater Dei

4th Place - Alex Sitzman of Reitz

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jett Goldsberry of Heritage Hills

2nd Place - Spencer Turner of Mater Dei

3rd Place - Austin Bell of North

4th Place - Aedon Smith of Castle

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - Cale Johnson of North

2nd Place - Braxton Schaefer of Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Anthony Black of Tecumseh

4th Place - Drew Schapker of Mater Dei

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - John Purdy of Castle

2nd Place - Parker Hart of Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Brody Klem of Gibson Southern

4th Place - Caden Thacker of Mater Dei

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Mason Hines of Tecumseh

2nd Place - Brody Ford of Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Branson Beal of Reitz

4th Place - Clay Martin of Mater Dei

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Kelton Farmer of Memorial

2nd Place - Austin Vanover of Mater Dei

3rd Place - Hunter Kolley of Heritage Hills

4th Place - Landon Caswell of North

--TEAM SCORES--

1. Mater Dei 204.5

2. Heritage Hills 144.5

3. North 78.0

4. Reitz 71.0

5. Castle 57.0

6. Memorial 47.0

7. Central 42.5

8. North Posey 37.0

9. Vincennes Lincoln 36.0

10. Tecumseh 35.0

11. Mt. Vernon 19.0

12. Washington 17.0

13. Gibson Southern 9.0

14. Boonville 0.0

14. Bosse 0.0

14. Harrison 0.0

14. Princeton 0.0

14. South Spencer 0.0

