EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways.

The officer says he gave the driver who was being stopped back his information, and ran back to his patrol car.

Police say the reckless driver then made a turn, causing the car to go sideways again.

The officer turned on his emergency lights to catch up with the driver, who he says made several more reckless turns in a residential area.

Police say they found the car after it jumped a curb and crashed into a fence on S. Cullen Ave.

Officers say 32-year-old Daniel Uylaki then came out of an area with heavy brush near the car.

They say he smelled of alcohol and had a BAC of .90. Police say he refused a chemical test at the hospital.

Uylaki faces several charges including resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and OMVWI.

This is not the first time Uylaki has been arrested after a chase.

Records show he was involved in a chase with Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies in 2014 that ended with a crash into a church.

In 2009, police say Uylaki robbed a liquor store.

His record shows several other arrests including resisting law enforcement, gun charges, and drug charges.

