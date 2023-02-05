Polar Plunge
ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car

Rosario Luis
Rosario Luis(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a drunk driver was involved in a crash Saturday night.

They say it happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lodge Avenue, just east of Covert.

Troopers say 31-year-old Rosario Luis rear-ended another car, and when officers walked up to him, they could smell alcohol.

They say Luis could not speak English, but a cousin of his arrived at the scene and was able to act as a translator.

Troopers say Luis failed filed sobriety tests, and had a BAC of .202.

They say beer cans were found in his car, and he did not have driver’s license.

Luis was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

The crash report was done by Evansville Police. We’ve reached out to see if it shows more information.

