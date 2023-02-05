Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of few suspected DUI crashes early Sunday morning happened along I-69.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was around 4 a.m. at the 19 mile marker, which is near Highway 57.

They say a red pick-up truck was facing the wrong way in the median.

Deputies say the driver, 35-year-old David Southworth, was slurring his words and told them he fell asleep and crashed into a guardrail.

They say he admitted to having “a little bit” to drink.

Deputies say Southworth failed filed sobriety tests and had a BAC of .147.

He was taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

