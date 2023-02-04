Warmer weather returns, rainy midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a cold night last night with lows in the teens, we climbed into the mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight will not be nearly as chilly as our temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with winds from the southwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. That flow of warmer air will help push our temperatures into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some patchy frost or fog may be possible, but I doubt either will be a widespread problem.

Similar to Sunday, Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s. As that flow of warm air from the south continues, we will tack on a couple more degrees, climbing into the mid 50s during the middle of the week. However, rain also returns to the forecast.

A few showers are possible Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches our region from the west. Wednesday will likely be the rainiest day of the week as that cold front slowly passes through the Tri-State. A few showers may also linger into Thursday morning, but the second half of the day looks mostly dry.

Another cold front could bring us a few more showers Friday into Saturday along with a drop in our temperatures. Our highs will go from the mid 50s during the middle of this week to the mid 40s Friday then the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday.

