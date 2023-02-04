Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield

Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO. Ky. (WFIE) - In the first year with state-sanctioned girls wrestling in Kentucky, one local team started their trip to state with a little encouragement from the community.

The Union County girls wrestling team got a big sendoff Friday afternoon when the team passed through Morganfield with an escort from the sheriff’s office and the police department.

Competition will begin for the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association State Tournament in Lexington this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County...
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges

Latest News

Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
election voting generic
Evansville mayoral ballot finalized