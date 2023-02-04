Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield

UNION CO. Ky. (WFIE) - In the first year with state-sanctioned girls wrestling in Kentucky, one local team started their trip to state with a little encouragement from the community.

The Union County girls wrestling team got a big sendoff Friday afternoon when the team passed through Morganfield with an escort from the sheriff’s office and the police department.

Competition will begin for the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association State Tournament in Lexington this weekend.

