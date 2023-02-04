Polar Plunge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stoplight at N. St. Joseph and W. Maryland blinking red

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at N. St. Joseph Avenue and West Maryland Street has been blinking red on both ends since Friday night.

There were multiple temporary outages Friday night due to a repair being made to a CenterPoint substation in the area of Mount Auburn Road.

Dispatch says that the repair to the light will outage likely not be fixed until Monday.

Please use caution when passing through this intersection.

