Parents of Tennyson Elementary students outraged over heating issues

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents of students at Tennyson Elementary were frustrated when they found out from a Facebook post that some of the classrooms had no heat.

“I mean that’s scary, because it’s freezing outside,” said Whitney Forston, who has a second grade student at Tennyson.

A heating unit was being repaired that normally supplied 3 classrooms, a library and the front office.

“I had no idea if he needed an extra jacket, or blankets, or what all was going on,” Forston said.

In a letter sent home to parents around 1:00 Friday afternoon, the school said that the affected classrooms were Ms. Bolsten’s classroom and Mrs. Beard’s classroom, both of which are now wired to accept heat.

One of those classrooms housed Dani Nickens son.

“I asked him, ‘hey is it cold in school,’ and he’s like, ‘yeah, it’s really cold can I take some gloves tomorrow,” Nickens said, mother to a first grade student.

Parents then called the Warrick Co. School Corporation to confirm the at-the-time hearsay.

“They made a comment that every student is important in the school system,” Nickens said. “I feel like they should’ve put, ‘but the kids that go to Tennyson.”’

WCSC Superintendent Todd Lambert says the mid-winter fix was due to a delay in parts.

“We expected to receive those 5 new units in June, they did not arrive until early October,” Lambert said.

Lambert says they held on to the old unit for as long as they could, but inconsistency in temperature forced their hand. The temporary fix is mobile heaters in the classrooms.

“You won’t have long gaps of time where those rooms are cold,” Lambert said. “I think the solutions we put into place are going to do that, they [students] are going to notice it right away.”

Both Forston and Nickens agree, if the cold continues, they’re keeping their kids at home.

“Kids aren’t going to be able to sit still and learn if they’re cold,” Forstol said. “I mean nobody really wants to pay attention when you’re freezing.”

Nickens says she and other parents feel as if Tennyson is always at the bottom of the totem pole for improvements due to their small size.

That doesn’t stop them from sending their kids though, Nickens says that she believes the school is the ‘gem of the county.’

“If this had happened at one of the Castle schools, they would’ve dealt with it as soon as it happened,” Nickens said. “But because it happened at Tennyson, nobody cares.”

Lambert says they have thrown around the idea of virtual learning while these fixes are being made, but they believe that the students are safe, and they have not reached a point where they need to pull them out of the classroom.

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.

