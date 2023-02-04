OMU announces utility bills to increase over the next 2 years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Municipal Utilities officials say customers can expect their monthly bills to increase within the next couple years.

Public relations and communications manager, Sonya Dixon, says the utility company is “feeling environmental pressures”.

Dixon says supply chain issues combined with inflated prices to provide services led to what will soon be customers paying more fir their utility services. She says she can assure customers the small financial increase is intended to benefit them in the end.

‘’It’s much of a tight rope when we are walking, when we’re trying to balance both the impact to our customers but also ensure the economic vitality of our utility which benefits our customers,” said Dixon.

Dixon says Owensboro Municipal Utilities increasing their rates will allow the utility company to get better interest rates and get access to funding that will allow them to bring more improvement projects to the community.

She says inflation is causing other utility companies to increase their rates by 5% to 6%

“We didn’t want to have to increase our rates by that amount,” said Dixon. “So, we did everything we could to lower our other costs and so that this impact could be as minimal as it could be.”

Dixon says by June 1 utility bills will only increase by a dollar, and a year later it’ll be up by an additional $1.43.

Click here to contact OMU or call their office at 270-926-3200 with any utility question you may have.

