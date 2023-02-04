Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest

18-year-old Kira Campbell
18-year-old Kira Campbell(VCSO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail.

Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for speeding at North Spring Street and East Division Street in Evansville just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say the passenger in the vehicle was Kira Campbell, who had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

Police say Campbell was then placed into the transport wagon to be taken to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Officials say during the transport an officer witnessed Campbell make strange movements on camera when she had her hands placed in front of her while being handcuffed.

Police say upon further inspection of the video, Campbell could be seen reaching into her bra and then start snorting something.

Officials say Campbell could be seen grabbing a dollar bill that was in her shorts and then licking the dollar bill.

Police say after removing Campbell from the transport wagon, they found crystal-like rocks in the seat she was sitting in.

Officials say when asked about the rocks, she stated that while she was being transported she remembered she had a dollar bill with drug residue on it and that she did not want another charge so she decided to lick it.

Police say Campbell denied the rocks were hers and when police tested the rocks they tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

Officials say Campbell stated that the fentanyl was probably hers but she did not know there would be meth in what she had.

Police say Campbell was booked and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stoplight at N. St. Joseph and W. Maryland blinking red
Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues