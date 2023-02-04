EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail.

Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for speeding at North Spring Street and East Division Street in Evansville just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say the passenger in the vehicle was Kira Campbell, who had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

Police say Campbell was then placed into the transport wagon to be taken to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Officials say during the transport an officer witnessed Campbell make strange movements on camera when she had her hands placed in front of her while being handcuffed.

Police say upon further inspection of the video, Campbell could be seen reaching into her bra and then start snorting something.

Officials say Campbell could be seen grabbing a dollar bill that was in her shorts and then licking the dollar bill.

Police say after removing Campbell from the transport wagon, they found crystal-like rocks in the seat she was sitting in.

Officials say when asked about the rocks, she stated that while she was being transported she remembered she had a dollar bill with drug residue on it and that she did not want another charge so she decided to lick it.

Police say Campbell denied the rocks were hers and when police tested the rocks they tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

Officials say Campbell stated that the fentanyl was probably hers but she did not know there would be meth in what she had.

Police say Campbell was booked and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.

