EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal.

Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a grey truck fail to signal while turning west into a driveway in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Drive.

Police say the operator of the vehicle, Luke Hayden, gave consent to search the vehicle and the registered owner of the vehicle, Dana Houston, also gave consent.

Officers say while searching the vehicle, they found a tan powder substance and a while crystal substance both wrapped in plastic in a green bag inside a brown clutch.

Police say they observed passenger Joanna Gooch in possession of the green bag prior to exiting the vehicle.

Gooch was taken into custody and admitted ownership of a black phone that was inside the green bag and stated that the bag was hers.

Police say the tan powder substance tested positive for heroin and fentanyl and the white substance tested positive for methamphetamines and fentanyl.

Authorities say Gooch was transported and booked to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections and charged with multiple counts of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and traffic failure to signal.

