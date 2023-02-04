EPD: Evansville man arrested on charges of child pornography and seduction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that a man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

According to police, a detective was notified by an officer that they were speaking with the mother of a 15-year-old minor on Wednesday.

Officials say the mother went to the 700 block of Ravenswood in order to confront a man, later identified as Donald Robinson, about having sex with the minor.

Police say the mother told them that she found messages between her child and Robinson that were of an explicit nature.

Officers say that one of the messages to Robinson was a short video of the minor exposing herself for Robinson.

Police transported Robinson to Evansville Police Headquarters for questioning where he admitted to having multiple sexual acts on multiple occasions with the minor.

Officials say the minor was interviews at Holly’s House where they denied having sexual relations with Robinson. but said they talked sexually to each other.

Police say Robinson added the minor on Snapchat on Thursday and began speaking to the minor saying they should deny everything and say they were kidding around.

Officials say the minor told their mother about what had really happened with Robinson and told police that she and Robinson were, “friends with benefits.”

Police say when asked by their mother, the minor confirmed they had sexual relations on multiple occasions.

Authorities say the minor stated that their relationship with Robinson started when they were 14-years-old and didn’t turn sexual until they turned 15-years-old.

Police say Robinson has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child pornography, child seduction, and obstruction of justice.

A mugshot of Robinson has not been released at this time.

