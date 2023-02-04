Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County...
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges

Latest News

Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield
Union Co. girls wrestling team gets state sendoff in Morganfield