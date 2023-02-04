Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.
KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.
According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.
Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.
Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.
