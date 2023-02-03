Young & Established looking to combat food insecurity and obesity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health gave out nearly 8.5-million dollars to start the year off, hoping to make positive change in Hoosier health.

Almost half a million of that funding landed here in Evansville with Young and Established.

Officials there say they’re looking to support three different programs: the backpack and food pantry program, getting kids sent home with backpacks full of groceries...

Grand-daddy’s Garden, a community garden offering fresh produce...

And an expansion of the cooking classes the center is already offering.

Young and Established Founder Courtney Johnson says they don’t receive City Funding, so this is a huge opportunity to expand and give back.

“Just to be able to give back, not only in this area, but in our community. It’s not just for certain areas, this is for our whole community,” says Johnson. “So, I think we’re going to see a huge impact in what we’re able to do in the next few months. We’re already ready to hit the ground and get started.”

The first wave of funding hits in July, and will be dispersed over the course of two years.

Johnson began reworking his budget today, and says they’ll be ready to hit the ground in stride and begin work once that money begins coming in.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.