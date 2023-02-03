Windy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny, windy, and colder as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Early morning wind chills dropping to zero to +5. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the high teens.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 40s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows sink into the mid-30s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps sneak into the lower 50s.

