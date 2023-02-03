Warming trend starts Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday brought sunshine and some of the coldest air of the year so far. Afternoon highs only reached the middle 20s. Clear skies will allow temps to slip into the mid to lower teens on Saturday morning. The combination of sunshine and south winds will help push highs into the upper 40s on Saturday and to near 50 on Sunday. Low 60s kick off next week with Monday’s high topping out at 60. Scattered showers will move in from Tuesday to Friday next week with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s.

