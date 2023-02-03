Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warming trend starts Saturday

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday brought sunshine and some of the coldest air of the year so far.  Afternoon highs only reached the middle 20s.  Clear skies will allow temps to slip into the mid to lower teens on Saturday morning.  The combination of sunshine and south winds will help push highs into the upper 40s on Saturday and to near 50 on Sunday.  Low 60s kick off next week with Monday’s high topping out at 60.   Scattered showers will move in from Tuesday to Friday next week with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County...
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side
Coroner identifies woman hit by van on Evansville’s north side
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Lacey Clark
Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 2/3 11am
14 First Alert Forecast 2/3 11am
2/3 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/3 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/2 14 First Alert Sunrise
Windy, Colder
14 First Alert 2/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 2/2 at 10pm