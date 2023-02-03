Polar Plunge
VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were responding to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van.

According to the sheriff’s office, that happened on Evansville’s north side. Deputies say they were called for a medical assist on Sawmill Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

They say that’s when the Scott Township Fire Department found the woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died, officials say.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

