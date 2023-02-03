VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were responding to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van.

According to the sheriff’s office, that happened on Evansville’s north side. Deputies say they were called for a medical assist on Sawmill Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

They say that’s when the Scott Township Fire Department found the woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died, officials say.

