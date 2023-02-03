Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport is closed due to a crash involving a semi.

According to a post on their Facebook page, that road is estimated to be closed for about six hours.

Officials are asking that drivers take an alternate route.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as it develops.

