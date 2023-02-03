Polar Plunge
Tri-State organizations honored for contributions to Boys and Girls Club of Evansville

By Travis Onyett
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several organizations received recognition for their contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville at their annual meeting on Thursday.

This is the 66th year the Boys and Girls Club has been in the Evansville community.

Club leaders say they like to thank long-time volunteers and organizations for supporting and donating to their cause by giving them awards. Leaders also say these contributions help them provide mentor services to children.

Doc’s Sports Bar won the award of “Friend of the Club.”

Big Cat, the owner of the bar, says the Boys and Girls Club is a great organization for kids to navigate serious issues within the community.

“There’s nothing political about gun violence, or fentanyl, or mental health issues facing these kids today – and if we can get to them young – if we can help them when they’re young, it’s a great head start on trying to help them later in life when they’ve already gone through some of these influential kinds of experiences with that help,” Cat said.

The West Side Nut Club received the Man/Woman and Youth award for dedicating time and resources to the betterment of the youth in the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

