Traffic Alert: Audubon Parkway shut down near Henderson/Daviess Co. line

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway are shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County line on Thursday.

Dispatch says the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at the 15-mile marker.

Officials tell 14 News the eastbound lane is closed because of an accident with injuries, while the westbound lanes are shut down due to a vehicle fire.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

