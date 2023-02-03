Polar Plunge
Reitz standout Jayden Sanders earns Week 4 POTW honors
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz boys basketball star Jayden Sanders was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,309 total votes.

Sanders was dominant last week against Central, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Panthers’ 76-62 win over the Bears.

Reitz will next travel to play South Knox on Saturday.

Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

