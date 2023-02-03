Reitz standout Jayden Sanders earns Week 4 POTW honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz boys basketball star Jayden Sanders was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,309 total votes.

Sanders was dominant last week against Central, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Panthers’ 76-62 win over the Bears.

Reitz will next travel to play South Knox on Saturday.

Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.