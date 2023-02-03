MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center.

Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District.

MCSO says Amanda Camp is accused of using an unapproved form of punishment against a child.

The sheriff’s office says after further investigation, Camp was charged with third degree criminal abuse.

Officials with the school district confirm the daycare center is closed until further notice. They are working with the state to reopen as soon as they can.

The school district also confirmed that Camp is the former Director of the child care center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

