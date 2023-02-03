Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County...
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side
VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Lacey Clark
Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation

Latest News

U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
FILE - With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for...
Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats