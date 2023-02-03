Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart.

“We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”

He said what happened was a tragedy, and it hurts to know it happened just down the road from his business.

“The west side takes care of their own people,” he said. “We stop in there every day to get crackers or whatever we need to keep our place running. So you see those people all the time and know who they are, and it’s just a shame to see something like that happen.”

As he prepared to give back, he found help.

Musicians J.C. Stone and Larry Cadell volunteered to perform for the evening.

“I’m a combat veteran,” Stone told Thursday night’s crowd. “I have been shot. I’ve been shot down. I’ve got scars all over my body. I know how traumatic it is. It’s hard.”

Fisher and his family have scars of their own.

“My wife’s daughter was tragically murdered a few years back, so we kind of understand what [Amber]’s going through,” he said. “It sounds like for her it was just a few inches from being the same scenario.”

Amber’s mother told 14 News that she’s making progress, but she still has a lot of healing ahead of her.

