Friday Sunrise Headlines

2/3 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a van in Vanderburgh County overnight.

Deputies say it all started with a medical assist on Sawmill Drive Thursday night.

Road conditions might be getting better, but there are schools in our area that remain closed Friday.

It’s been two weeks since Amber Cook was shot and critically hurt inside Evansville’s west side Walmart.

Now, a local business is helping raise money for her recovery.

The International Owensboro Barbecue Festival is getting a name change.

Why organizers are saying itBs the perfect chance to highlight not just the city, but the entire Bluegrass.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
2/3 Friday Sunrise Headlines
